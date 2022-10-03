The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or MP Vyapam will close the application window for the Pre Veterinary and Fishery Entrance Test (PVFT) 2022 today, October 3. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

The MP PVFT 2022 will be conducted on October 29 and 30 in two sessions on both days: 9.00 to 11.0 AM and 3.00 to 5.00 PM.

The entrance exam is held for admissions to B.F.Sc. (Bachelor of Fisheries Science) and B.V.Sc and A.H. (Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry) courses offered in different colleges located in the state of Madhya Pradesh. This year, 225 seats are on offer.

An application fee of Rs 400 is applicable for the general category and Rs 200 for reserved categories.

Candidates who have passed the Class 12 or 10+2 board exam in Science are eligible to apply for MPPEB PVFT 2022. The lower age limit is 17 years as on December 2022. More details are in the notification.

Based on the PVFT 2022 result, counselling process for admission to first-year B.F.Sc. and B.V.Sc and A.H. will be conducted by the institutes.

Here’s MP PVFT notification 2022.

Steps to apply for MP PVFT 2022



Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in Go to ‘Online Form - Pre Veterinary and Fishery Entrance Test 2022’

Click on the apply link and proceed with the registration Fill the application form, upload documents Pay the fee and submit the application Download the form and take a printout

Here’s the apply link.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.