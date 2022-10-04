The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) has released the round 3 seat allotment result. Registered candidates can check the JOSAA seat allotment result at the official website josaa.nic.in.

The shortlisted candidates will have to confirm their admission by online reporting, fee payment, and uploading documents at the institute till October 6 upto 5.00 PM. The JOSAA counselling 2022 online registration process was open from September 12 to 21.

To check their JOSAA seat allotment result, candidates would need to login at the portal using their JEE (Main) Application Number and Password.

Steps to check JOSAA seat allotment result

Visit the official website josaa.nic.in Go to the ‘View Seat Allotment Result Round 3’ link (when available) Key in your login details and submit The seat allotment result will appear on the screen Check and download

