The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will release the mock seat allotment result today, October 4 at 2.00 PM. Candidates will be able to the result at the official website comedk.org.

Provision to change/edit preference in the choice filling (Round 1) will start today and conclude on October 6 at 3.00 PM.

“After verifying Mock allotment results, candidates can edit/reorder/delete/add preferences,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the mock seat allotment

Visit the official website comedk.org On the homepage, click on the login link Key in your login details and submit Check the mock seat allotment Download and take a printout for future reference

COMEDK conducts the annual UGET and Uni-GAUGE-E combined entrance exam for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the member institutions and also organises a single-window counselling process.

