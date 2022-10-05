Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Assistant Persecution Officer (APO) Main Examination 2022. As per the notification, the Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 4 and 5 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The exams will be held in Prayagraj and Lucknow districts.

Meanwhile, the registrations for APO Main Examination 2022 are underway at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates can apply for the exam till October 12. Applicants are directed to send a copy of the completely filled form along with the attached documents to the Commission’s office by October 19 upto 5.00 PM.

Steps to apply for UPPSC APO Main 2022

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “FILL ONLINE DETAILS FOR ADVT. NO. A-3/E-1/2022, ASSISTANT PROSECUTION OFFICER (M) EXAM-2022” Key in your login details and submit Fill up the form and submit Take a printout for future reference

A total of 1079 candidates have been declared qualified for the Main examination. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 69 vacancies of Assistant Persecution Officer.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.