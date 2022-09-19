Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Service (Main) Exam 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC PCS Main exam 2022 will be held from September 27 to October 1 at the centres in Lucknow, Prayagraj and Ghaziabad. The exam will be conducted in two sessions: 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 to 5.00 PM.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in Click on “Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Service (Main) Exam 2022 admit card link” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

The UPPSC PCS prelim exam 2022 was held on June 12 (Sunday). The results were declared on July 27. Over 3.29 lakh candidates appeared for the UP PCS 2022 exam. Of these, 5964 candidates have qualified for the PCS Main exam 2022.

