The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will soon start the online application process for recruitment to 7000+ Trained Graduate Teacher posts in Haryana. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hssc.gov.in till October 26.

Vacancy details

The HSSC TGT recruitment drive aims to fill up to 7471 vacancies of TGT (Group C) in the Department of Elementary Education, Haryana. The pay scale is Rs 9300‐34800 with a grade pay of Rs 4600.

TGT English: 1751

TGT Home Science: 73

TGT Music: 10

TGT Physical Education: 821

TGT Arts: 1443

TGT Sanskrit: 714

TGT Science: 1297

TGT Urdu: 21

Here’s HSSC TGT recruitment 2022 official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: 18‐42 years as on June 1, 2022. Age relaxation is applicable to reserved category.

Educational Qualification: (a) Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subject in Matriculation or Higher. (b) Certificate of having qualified Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)/School Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) of respective subject for the post applied, conducted by Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani. (c) Essential qualification (E.Q.) is given with each post in the notification.

Application Fee

The male and female applicants from general category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 150 and Rs 75, respectively. The applicable fee for male and female SC/BC/EWS candidates is Rs 35 and Rs 18. Ex-servicemen of Haryana are exempted from paying the fee.

Application Process

As per the official notice, the Commission has provided the online application link i.e. http://adv22022.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx to be used for filling up the form. Thereafter the application link will be disabled.

Selection Process

The scheme of marks in respect of selection to the posts shall comprise of total 100 marks: written examination (95%) and Socio-economic criteria and experience (5%).