The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the posts of Senior Scientific Officer, Scientific Assistant, and Laboratory Assistant in Narcotics Division of Forensic Science Laboratory, WB. Candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website wbpsc.gov.in from October 19 onwards.

The last date to apply for the posts is November 11. The edit window will open from November 12 to 18, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 10 vacancies, of which, 2 vacancies are for the post of Senior Scientific Officer, 4 for Scientific Assistant, and 4 for Laboratory Assistant posts.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in Click on ‘One Time Registration’ under Candidate’s Corner section Fill the form using personal and contact details and generate your Enrollment Number Login using the enrollment number password Fill the application form for the Exam Upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download application form for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.