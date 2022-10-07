Today, October 7, is the last day to apply online for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) without late fee. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The last date to apply for the exam with the late fee is October 14.

GATE 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12 by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur. The admit card will be made available to download from January 3rd onwards. The result will be available on March 16, 2022.

The exam will be conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI).

Application Fee Candidate Cateogry Regular Period (30th Aug to 30th Sept 2022) During the Extended Period (1st Oct to 7th Oct 2022) Female candidates (per paper) ₹ 850 ₹ 1350 SC / ST / PwD* category candidates (per paper) ₹ 850 ₹ 1350 All other candidates including foreign nationals (per paper) ₹ 1700 ₹ 2200

Steps to apply for GATE 2023

Visit the official website gate.iitk.ac.in On the homepage, click on the registration window Once registered, fill up the form, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

About GATE

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts. GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) that is being organized by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur.