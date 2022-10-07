The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Advance Intimation of Centre City for the candidates of UGC NET Examination scheduled to be held on October 11, 2022. Eligible candidates can download their exam city slip from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in using their Application Number and Date of Birth.

“The candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/ checking the Examination City Intimation Slip, he/she can send e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

Steps to download the exam city slip

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in Click on “Advance City Intimation Slip” link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the exam city slip.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.