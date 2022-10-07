Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the admit card for the HP Administrative Service Combined Competitive Exam-2021. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The HPPSC HPAS 2021 prelim exam will be held on October 16 (Sunday) in two sessions from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon and 2:00 to 4:00 PM. The exam will be conducted for recruitment to 29 posts in different state government departments.

Steps to download HPPSC HPAS admit card 2022:

Visit official website hppsc.hp.gov.in Go to ‘Download Admit Card’ and enter User ID and password to login Click on the HPAS prelims admit card link The HPPSC admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download HPPSC HPAS admit card 2022.