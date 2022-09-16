Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the tentative schedule for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Combined Competitive Exam 2022. The exam will be conducted in the year 2023. Candidates can check the official notice available on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

As per the notification, the official advertisement is tentatively scheduled to be released in the month of 2nd week of February 2023. The preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on June 11, 2023. The Main Examination and the Personality Test will be held in the 3rd week of September 2023, and the 1st week of December 2023, respectively.

“This is purely tentative and is to help the prospective candidates to start preparations for the examinations. The dates are liable to change, if the circumstances so warrant,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.