Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Data Entry Operator (DEO) and Technical Assistant (ENT). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com till October 26, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 51 vacancies, of which 48 vacancies are for the post of Data Entry Operator, and 3 for Technical Assistant (ENT).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Upto 40 years.

Educational Qualification:

Data Entry Operator (DEO): 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University. Minimum typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English on Computer.

Technical Assistant (ENT): B.Sc. Degree in speech and Hearing from a recognized Institution / University. Registered with the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI).

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 885, whereas Rs 531 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit BECIL’s registration page becilregistration.com Click on New Registration and proceed with the registration process Once registered, login to the portal and apply for the desired post Upload the required documents, pay fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.