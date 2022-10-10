SBI RBO 2022 registration begins today; apply now at sbi.co.in
Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers till October 30, 2022.
State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Retired Bank Officer (RBO). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers till October 31, 2022.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 47 vacancies.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: The minimum age to apply for the vacancies is 60 years and the maximum age is 63 years as on October 10, 2022.
Educational Qualification: Since, the applicants are retired officers of SBI, no specific educational qualifications are required. Preference will be given to Ex-officers having sufficient work experience, deep knowledge of system and procedures and overall professional competence in the relevant area.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to apply for the vacancies
- Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers
- Click on application link under “ENGAGEMENT OF RETIRED BANK OFFICER ON CONTRACT BASIS”
- Register and login to apply
- Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.