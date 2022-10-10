Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the notification for the Common Eligibility Test (Senior Secondary Level) 2022 today, October 10. Candidates will be able to apply for the examination from October 12 onwards at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is November 11, 2022. The exam is scheduled to be conducted by the board on February 18, 19, 25 and 26, 2023.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay the fee of Rs 450, whereas Rs 350 is applicable to candidates from BC/EBC (non-creamy layer), EWS category candidates. Applicants from SC/ST will have to pay the fee of Rs 250.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.