Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has declared the result of the Dental Surgeon Exam 2022. Candidates can check the result merit list from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The MPPSC Dental Surgeon Exam 2022 was held on July 3 in an OMR-based offline mode.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 193 Dental Surgeon vacancies.

Steps to check MPPSC Dental Surgeon result 2022:

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in Under What’s New, click on “Written Exam Result - Dental Surgeon Examination 2022”

The MPPSC Dental Surgeon result will appear on screen Download and check

Direct link to MPPSC Dental Surgeon result 2022.