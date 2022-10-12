Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Medical Record Technician, Medical Record Officer, Pharmacist G-II and others. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com till October 24, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 114 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Medical Record Technician: 19

Medical Record Officer: 04

Coding Clerk: 01

Lab Attendant G-II: 08

Office Assistant: 02

Lower Division Clerk: 07

Warden (Hostel): 02

Pharmacist G-II: 10

Assistant Laundary Supervisor: 01

Dark Room Assistant: 01

Junior Medical Record Officer (Receptionist): 03

Dietician: 01

Manager/Supervisors/Gas Officers: 01

Manifold Technician (Gas Steward): 04

Medical Social Service Officer Gr.I: 04

Psychiatric Social Worker: 02

Social Worker: 01

Laundry Manager: 01

Radiographic Technician Gr.I: 02

TB & Chest Diseases Health Assistant: 01

Technical Officer / Technical Supervisor: 04

Store Keeper cum Clerk: 08

Junior Warden (House Keepers): 01

Data Entry Operator: 15

Office/Stores Attendant (Multi-Tasking): 01

Technical Assistant/Technician: 04

Stenographer: 04

Cashier: 02

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 885, whereas Rs 531 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit BECIL’s registration page becilregistration.com Click on New Registration and proceed with the registration process Once registered, login to the portal and apply for the desired post Upload the required documents, pay fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.