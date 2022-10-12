Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Surgeon (General) on temporary basis in Tamil Nadu Medical Service. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mrb.tn.gov.in till October 25, 2022.

The examination is tentatively scheduled to be held in the month of November 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1021 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit as on July 1, 2022: The upper age limit for SCs/SC(A)s/STs/MBC&DCs/BCs/BCMs (including Ex-Servicemen belonging to these communities) is 59 years, whereas 37 years is for other category candidates. More details in the notification.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess MBBS degree or its equivalent qualification awarded by a University or Institution recognised by the University Grants Commission for the purpose of its grants. The courses must have been approved by the Medical Council of India.

Here’s the official notification.

Examination Fee

The applicants from SC/SCA/ST/DAP(PH) category are required to pay the fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 1000 is applicable to candidates from other categories.

Steps to apply for TN MRB Asst Surgeon posts

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Registration” Click on “Register / Login” available against the Assistant Surgeon post Register yourself and proceed with application process Fill in the details, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Selection will be made based on the marks obtained in the written examination, and duly following the rules of reservation and communal rotation of Government of Tamil Nadu.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.