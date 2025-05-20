Nine women employees of the digital news outlet Newslaundry have filed a defamation suit in the Delhi High Court against commentator Abhijit Iyer Mitra, alleging that he made sexually abusive remarks against them through posts on social media.

The employees have sought a public apology from Mitra, a columnist at pro-Narendra Modi news outlet OpIndia, and Rs 2 crore in damages.

In their suit, they have stated that Mitra, through a series of posts on social media posts, “falsely and maliciously” targeted the women employees using derogatory language and slurs.

It added that Mitra’s posts were made “knowingly and deliberately” with the intent to harm the dignity and reputation of the employees.

Mitra’s comments are “not an aspect of free speech or journalistic criticism”, said the employees.

“They are sexist slurs aimed at humiliating women professionals,” it added. “They directly attack their dignighty and right to work without fear or sexual harassment.”

The complaint will be heard on Wednesday by Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav.