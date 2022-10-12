Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the final answer key for the post of Ayurveda Medical Officer (AMO), Homeopathy Medical Officer (HMO) and Unani Medical Officer (UMO) today, October 12. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website mppsc.nic.in.

The exam was conducted on September 25, 2022, from 12 noon to 3.00 PM. The exam for the post of AMO and HMO was held at exam centers in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Gwalior. The exams for the post of UMO was conducted in Indore and Bhopal.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 763 vacancies, of which 692 vacancies are for the post of Ayurveda Medical Officer, 43 for Homeopathy Medical Officer, and 28 for Unani Medical Officer.

Steps to download the final answer key

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in Click on “Final Answer Key - Ayurveda Medical Officer , Homeopathy Medical Officer , Unani Medical Officer Exam 2021” The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the final answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.