Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant today, October 12. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at www.aai.aero from October 15 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is November 14, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 vacancies, of which 6 vacancies are for the post of Senior Assistant (Official Language), 7 for Junior Assistant (Human Resource), 4 for Senior Assistant (Operations), 3 for Senior Assistant (Electronics), 12 for Senior Assistant ( Finance), and 23 for Junior Assistant (Fire Services).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 30 years as on September 30, 2022.

Educational Qualification:

Senior Assistant (Official Language): Masters in Hindi with English as a subject at Graduation level or Masters in English with Hindi as a subject at Graduation level.

Junior Assistant (Human Resource): Graduate + 30/25 W.P.M. English/ Hindi Typing speed.

Senior Assistant (Operations): Graduate with possession of Light Motor Vehicle licence valid as on 30.09.2022. Diploma in Management will be preferred.

Senior Assistant (Electronics): Diploma in Electronics / Telecommunication / Radio Engineering.

Senior Assistant ( Finance): Graduate preferably B.Com with Computer training course of 3 to 6 months.

Junior Assistant (Fire Services): 10+3 years’ approved regular Diploma in Mechanical/Automobile/Fire with minimum 50% marks or 12th Pass (Regular Study) with 50% marks

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000. No application fee is required to be paid by Female/SC/ST/PWD/ExServiceman/Apprentices who have completed Apprenticeship training in AAI.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.