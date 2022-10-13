National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for Delhi University Entrance Test 2022 for admission to postgraduate courses in DU for the academic year 2022-23. Candidates can download their exam city slip from the official website nta.ac.in.

NTA will conduct the DUET PG 2022 exams on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21. The Test will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

The candidates can check/download their exam city slip using their Application No. and Date of Birth.

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Entrance Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of Entrance Examination will be issued shortly,” the NTA notice.

Here’s NTA DUET PG 2022 exam timetable.

Steps to download NTA DEUT PG exam city slip:

Visit official website nta.ac.in Click on the DUET exam city notice, open the link given in the PDF Enter Application No, Date of Birth and submit The DUET PG exam city slip will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download NTA DUET exam city slip.