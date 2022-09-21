The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the dates for the Delhi University Entrance Test 2022 for admission to postgraduate courses in DU for the academic year 2022-23. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website nta.ac.in/DuetExam.

NTA will conduct the DUET 2022 exams on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21. The Test will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. Subject-wise schedule of examination is available below.

The detailed schedule mentioning dates of downloading of Admit Cards and of Examination will be displayed on NTA website nta.ac.in later on. Candidates are advised to read the Information bulletin for the DU PG and PhD programmes carefully.

Here’s NTA DUET 2022 exam timetable.