Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of MTS (Female), Lab Technicians, and Operation Theatre Assistant. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com till October 27, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 vacancies, of which 10 vacancies are for the post of MTS (Female), 2 for Lab Technicians, and 3 for Operation Theatre Assistant.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates applying for MTS (Female) posts should not be more than the age of 45 years as on October 27, 2022.

Educational Qualification:

MTS (Female): Matriculation from a recognized Board/Institution.

Lab Technicians: B.Sc. (MLT) from a Government recognized University/Institute with two year of experience in the relevant field.

Operation Theatre Assistant: B.Sc. OR 10+2 with Science with five years’ experience in any of the following areas: i) O.T. ii) ICU iii) CSSD iv) Manifold Room. More details in the notification.

Direct link to the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 885, whereas Rs 531 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit BECIL’s registration page becilregistration.com Click on New Registration and proceed with the registration process Once registered, login to the portal and apply for the desired post Upload the required documents, pay fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.