The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the provisional answer key and question papers tomorrow, October 14, at 1.00 PM. Candidates will be able to download the answer keys and raise objections, if any, on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in from October 15 onwards. The applicants will have to pay the fee of Rs 50 per challenge.

The last date to raise objections is October 19, 2022.

“The Computer Based Test for Pay Level 1 against CEN RRC 01/2019 was conducted from 17.08.2022 to 11.10.2022 in various phases. In order to enable candidates who appeared in the CBT to view their question papers, responses and answer keys, a link will be provided on the websites of RRBs which will be active from 14.10.2022 @ 13:00 Hrs to 19.10.2022 @ 23:55 Hrs,” reads the notification.

The total number of vacancies for Group D posts notified is 1,03,769.

