The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the WBJEE 2022 round 1 seat allotment result today, October 14. Candidates can check and download the seat allotment result by logging in to the official portal wbjeeb.nic.in.

If satisfied, candidates will have to pay the seat acceptance fee of Rs 5000 and report to the institution for admission after document verification till October 17 upto 6.00 PM.

“Candidates must contact the Institute/visit their web site to know their timings and detail requirements for admission,” reads the notification.

The 2nd round of seat allotment result will be announced on October 20, 2022. The registrations for counselling commenced on September 29, 2022.

Direct link to the counselling schedule.

Steps to check WBJEE 2022 seat allotment result

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, click on “View Seat Allotment Result of Round 1 for WBJEE Architecture and JEE (Main) Seats Counselling 2022 (till 17.10.2022 : 6:00 PM)” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the seat allotment result Pay the fee and download a copy

Direct link to download the seat allotment result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.