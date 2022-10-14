Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will soon close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Drug Inspector. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 47 vacancies for Drug Inspector (Group B) in the Odisha Drug Control Services.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21-38 years as on January 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved candidates.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy or Pharmaceutical sciences or Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D.) from a recognised University.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “APPLY ONLINE” Click on the registration link and proceed with application process Fill up the form, upload required documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of Written Exam and Personality Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.