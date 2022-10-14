The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the provisional answer key and question papers for the Group D exams today, October 14. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

Applicants will be able to raise objections, if any, from October 15 onwards by paying the fee of Rs 50 per challenge.

The last date to raise objections is October 19, 2022.

“The Computer Based Test for Pay Level 1 against CEN RRC 01/2019 was conducted from 17.08.2022 to 11.10.2022 in various phases. In order to enable candidates who appeared in the CBT to view their question papers, responses and answer keys, a link will be provided on the websites of RRBs which will be active from 14.10.2022 @ 13:00 Hrs to 19.10.2022 @ 23:55 Hrs,” reads the notification.

The total number of vacancies for Group D posts notified is 1,03,769.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website ibps.in Click on “Weblink to view question-paper, responses, keys and raising of objections (if any) to questions/options/keys” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

