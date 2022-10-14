Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur will close the registration window today, October 14. Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website gate.iitk.ac.in by paying the late fee.

GATE 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12 by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur. The admit card will be made available to download from January 3rd onwards. The result will be available on March 16, 2022.

The exam will be conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI).

Application fee for extended period

The SC/ST/PwD*/Female candidates (per paper) are required to pay the fee of Rs 1350, whereas Rs 2200 is applicable to all other candidates including foreign nationals (per paper).

Steps to apply for GATE 2023

Visit the official website gate.iitk.ac.in On the homepage, click on the registration window Once registered, fill up the form, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

About GATE

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts. GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) that is being organized by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.