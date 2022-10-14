The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the admit card for the Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test or AP RCET 2022. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/RCET.

The AP RCET 2022 examination will be held on October 17, 18, and 19. The test will be held in two shifts from 9.00 to 11.00 AM and 2.00 to 4.00 PM.

Steps to download AP RCET hall ticket 2022:

Visit official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Click on “Download Hall Ticket” link Enter Registration Number, Mobile Number and Date of Birth The AP RCET hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download AP RCET admit card 2022.