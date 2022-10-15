The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the final result of the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020. Candidates can check the result online at the official website ssc.nic.in.

A total of 9754 candidates had cleared the SSC MTS Paper 2 exam and called for Document Verification. Of these, 3887 candidates have been shortlisted for appointment to the post of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff in different States/ UTs.

“The candidature of the selected candidates is provisional. The User Departments will check the eligibility of the candidates thoroughly in all respects before issuing offer of appointment to the candidates,” the result notice said.

Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission shortly.

Steps to check SSC MTS result 2020:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Go to the ‘Result’ section – ‘Others’ Click on the result link for MTS 2020 The SSC MTS result merit list will appear on screen Download and check

Here’s direct link to SSC MTS 2020 result List 1.

Here’s direct link to SSC MTS 2020 result List 2.