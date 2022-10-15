Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of the Combined Graduate Level Examination or CGL 2021 Tier-II today. Candidates can check and download the result merit list from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CGL Tier 2 exam was conducted on August 8 and 10 at different centres all over the country. The provisional answer keys were released on August 24.

Candidates who have cleared the tier 2 exam are eligible to appear for the SSC CGL Tier 3 (Descriptive Paper) exam. The number of selected candidates is 38,389.

The CGL exam is conducted for recruitment to various posts including — Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Statistical Investigator Gr. II, and others.

Steps to download SSC CGL result 2022:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Go to “Result” tab – ‘CGL’ section Click on the result link for Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II), 2021 The SSC CGL Tier 2 result merit list will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number.

Direct link to check SSC CGL Tier 2 result 2021.

“Marks of the qualified / non-qualified candidates will be hosted on the Commission’s website on 21.10.2022. Candidates may check their individual marks from 21.10.2022 to 10.11.2022 by using Registration Number and Password,” the result notice said.