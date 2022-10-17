The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Executive Engineer (Civil) and Deputy Executive Engineer (Civil) in Gujarat Water Supply and Sewerage Board Engineering Service (Civil). Candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in till November 1, 2022.

The prelim examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on February 5, 2023, and the result will be announced in March 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 28 vacancies, of which 6 vacancies are for the post of Executive Engineer (Civil), Class-I and 22 for the post of Deputy Executive Engineer (Civil), Class-II.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should not be more than the age of 36 years as on November 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Possess a Bachelor’s degree of Engineering (Civil) or Technology (Civil) obtained from any of the Universities established or incorporated by or under the Central or a State Act in India or any other educational institution recognised as such or declared to be deemed as a University. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on the registration link Create OTR login and proceed with application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of three examinations—Preliminary, Mains, and Interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.