The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final result of the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ examination 2020. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

“The Staff Selection Commission declared the result of the Skill Test of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2020 on 23.09.2022. In the said result, a total of 227 candidates were declared qualified for appearing in Document Verification for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 1982 candidates were declared qualified for appearing in Document Verification for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the final result

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2020 - Declaration of Final Result” Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.