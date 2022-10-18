Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the admit card for the Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Exam or JDLCCE 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website jssc.nic.in.

The JSSC JE exam 2022 will be held in CBT mode from October 23 to November 7 in Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad and Hazaribad. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 295 vacancies of Junior Engineer.

Steps to download JSSC JE admit card 2022:

Visit official website jssc.nic.in Under Whats News section, go to ‘Link for Admit Card of Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Examination–2021’ Login using User ID and password The JSSC JE admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download JSSC JE admit card 2022.