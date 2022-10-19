The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or MP Vyapam has released the provisional answer key for the Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2022. Candidates can download their answer keys from the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections till October 21, 2022, by paying the fee of Rs 50 per challenge.

MP PAT 2022 was conducted on October 15 and 16 in two sessions — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Question/Answer Objection - Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) - 2022” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the answer key and raise objections.

