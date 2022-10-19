The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the admit card for the post of Assistant Engineer (Trainee) Civil. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website upenergy.in.

Candidates can check exam details available on the admit card. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 14 vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website upenergy.in On the homepage, click on “Vacancy/ Results” tab Click on the admit card link for “ASSISTANT ENGINEER (TRAINEE) CIVIL” posts Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Computer Based Test and Personal Interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.