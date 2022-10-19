Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Head Constable (Dresser Veterinary). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in till November 17.

The ITBP recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 40 posts of Head Constable (Dresser Veterinary) Group C. The vacancies for male candidates are 36 and for female candidates 6. The pay scale is Level-4 (Rs 25,500-81,100). The notification is available on the official website.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-25 years as on November 17, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Class 12 pass and have passed regular Para Veterinary Course or diploma or certificate of a minimum one-year duration of Veterinary Therapeutic or Livestock Management.

Selection Process

The selection process will include: Phase 1- PET/PST, Phase 2- written exam, Phase 3- document verification and medical exam.

Application Fee

Male candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Female and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from paying the fee.

Steps to apply for ITBP Head Constable recruitment 2022: