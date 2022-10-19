The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or MP Vyapam has released the answer key of the Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2022. Registered candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

The MP PAT 2022 was conducted on October 15-16 for admissions to agricultural courses in government-run institutes.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, to the answer by October 21. A fee of Rs 50 per challenge is applicable. The objections will be examined by a panel of the Board.

Based on the PAT 2022 result, counselling process for admission to first-year B.Sc (Agriculture), B.Sc (Horticulture), B.Sc (Forestry) and B.Tech (Agriculture Engineering) will be conducted by the institutes.

Steps to download MPPEB PAT answer key 2022:

Visit official website peb.mp.gov.in Go to ‘Online Question/Answer Objection - Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) - 2022’ and select PAT 2022

Enter Roll No, TAC code and login The MP PAT answer key will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download MP PAT answer key 2022.