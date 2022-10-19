The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the admit card for the posts of Personnel Officer and Camp Assistant 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upenergy.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5 Personnel Officer posts and 24 Camp Assistant posts.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website upenergy.in On the homepage, click on “Vacancy/ Results” tab Click on “Personnel Officer and Camp Assistant” admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card

Direct link to download Personnel Officer admit card.

Direct link to download Camp Assistant admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.