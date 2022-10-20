Patiala Locomotive Works has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Act Apprentice. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website plw.indianrailways.gov.in till November 16, 2022. The last date to deposit the fee is November 23, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 295 vacancies, of which, 140 vacancies are for Electrician posts, 40 for Mechanic (Diesel), 15 for Machinist, 75 for Fitter, and 25 for Welder (G&E).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age is 15 years, whereas the upper age limit for the post of Electrician, Mechanic (Diesel), Machinist and Fitter is 24 years. The upper age limit for the post of Welder (G&E) is 22 years.

Educational Qualification: 10th class or equivalent pass with at least 50% aggregate marks in Science and Maths subjects under 10+2 system of education. ITI pass in respective trade.

Direct link to the official notice.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website plw.indianrailways.gov.in Click on ‘News & Announcement’—‘Recruitment’ Now click on Act Apprentice recruitment link Register and proceed with the application process

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.