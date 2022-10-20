The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the score card for Officers Scale II (GBO and Specialist) and Officers Scale III. Candidates can check and download the score cards from the official website ibps.in.

The applicants who have been declared qualified will now have to appear for the interview round from November 14 onwards.

“The interviews are tentatively planned from November 14, 2022 onwards. Candidates are advised to regularly keep in touch with the authorised IBPS website www.ibps.in for details and updates,” reads the notification.

The applicants will have to bring their documents as prescribed in the advertisement for the interview round. Candidature of the candidates failing to produce such prescribed documents at the time of interview shall be summarily rejected without any intimation or notice and they also will not be permitted to participate in the interview.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Officer Scale II, III score card

Visit the official website ibps.in Click on “Officers Scale II (GBO and Specialist) and Officers Scale III” score card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the score card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Officer Scale II (GBO) score card.

Direct link to download Officer Scale II (Specialist) score card.

Direct link to download Officer Scale III score card.

