Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Head Constable (Education and Stress Counsellor) 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in till November 11, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 23 vacancies, of which, 20 vacancies are for the male candidates and 3 for female candidates.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 years to 25 years as on November 11, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Degree from a recognised university or equivalent with Psychology as a subject or degree from a recognised university with Bachelor of Education or Bachelor of Teaching or equivalent.

Application Fee

Male candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Female and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from paying the fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in Go to ‘NEW USER REGISTRATION’ and register on the portal Login using credentials and apply for the desired post Fill application, upload documents, pay fee and submit Download form and take a printout

Selection Process

The selection process will include: Phase 1- PET/PST, Phase 2- written exam, Phase 3- document verification and medical exam.