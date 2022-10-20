The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the provisional seat allotment result of NEET UG 2022 Round 1. Candidates can download the result from the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

The final result will be displayed on October 21, 2022.

“Any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed to MCC of DGHS upto 08:00 AM of 21.10.2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com,” reads the notification.

The candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of final result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Provisional Result

Visit the official website mcc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “New Registration Round 1” link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the provisional result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the provisional seat allotment result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.