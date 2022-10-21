Today is the last day to apply online for recruitment to various posts of E-Tendering Professional, Finance Facilitation Professional, and Office Attendant advertised by Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 30 vacancies, of which 12 vacancies are for the post of E-Tendering Professional, 12 for Finance Facilitation Professional, and 6 for Office Attendant.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit:

E-Tendering Professional/Finance Facilitation Professional: 50 years

Office Attendant: 21 years

Educational Qualification:

E-Tendering Professional : B.E/B.Tech. OR MBA with knowledge of ETendering, GeM and related internet technologies.

Finance Facilitation Professional: MBA/ ICWA/ B.Com with knowledge of Banks for MSME Sector.

Office Attendant: Minimum 10th Pass. Preference to the candidate having computer knowledge. Fluent in local language.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from general/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 885, whereas Rs 531 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Steps to apply for BECIL recruitment 2022: