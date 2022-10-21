Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Assistant Professor in Physics (College Cadre). Eligible candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The screening test was conducted on October 20, 2022.

The applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key within the seven days (i.e., October 28, 2022) of the release of the answer key.

“The applicants will have to send the objections (alongwith documentary proof) in person/ by post/ through courier till October 28, 2022. Incomplete objection application form will not be entertained and candidates will be responsible for such mistakes (if any),” reads the notification.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Answer Key for the Posts of Assistant Professor College Cadre (Physics) held on 20.10.2022” The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.