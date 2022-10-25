KTET October 2022 application begins at ktet.kerala.gov.in
The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has started accepting online applications for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) October 2022. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the examination on the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in till November 7.
The KTET 2022 examination will be conducted on November 26 and 27 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 02.00 PM to 04.30 PM. The admit card will be released on November 21, 2022.
Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:
Here’s KTET October 2022 official notice.
KTET is the state eligibility test to determine the eligibility of teachers for Lower Primary, Upper Primary and High School Classes in Kerala.
KTET 2022 Exam Schedule
|Category
|Date of Examination
|Duration
|Time
|K-TET I
|November 26(Saturday)
|10.00 AM to 12.30 PM
|2 ½ hrs
|K-TET II
|November 26(Saturday)
|02.00 PM to 04.30 PM
|2 ½ hrs
|K-TET III
|November 27(Sunday)
|10.00 AM to 12.30 PM
|2 ½ hrs
|K-TET IV
|November 27(Sunday)
|02.00 PM to 04.30 PM
|2 ½ hrs
Steps to apply for KTET October 2022:
- Visit official website ktet.kerala.gov.in
- Go to link for NEW REGISTRATION OCTOBER 2022
- Register for KTET 2022
- Upload documents, pay fee and submit
- Download form and take a printout.