Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Combined Graduate Level Examination or CGLE 2021. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in.

Applicants ca raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till October 27, 2022.

“Candidates intending to raise objection(s) if any, on the said Provisional answer keys may register objection(s) using their user credentials through the dedicated weblink latest by 27.10.22 positively. The dedicated link shall be disabled from the website w.e.f 28.10.2022 and no further request as regards of objection shall be entertained,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in Click on CGLE answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 233 different Group-B State cadre posts/services relating to Odisha CGLE 2021 to be appointed as initial appointees. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination followed by Certificate Verification.

