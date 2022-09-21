Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has notified 64 posts of Junior Lab Assistant for recruitment. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ossc.gov.in from September 26 to October 25.

The OSSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 64 vacancies of Junior Laboratory Assistant, Group-C as Initial Appointees under the Directorate of Technical Education and Training, Govt. of Odisha. The initial pay is Rs 14,200 per month.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21-38 years of age as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: Diploma in Engineering in relevant field.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Main written exam and document verification. The exam will be held in December.

Examination Fee

No exam fee is payable.