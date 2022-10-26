BECIL recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 51 DEO/Tech Asst posts at becil.com
Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) to conclude the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Data Entry Operator (DEO) and Technical Assistant (ENT). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 51 vacancies, of which 48 vacancies are for the post of Data Entry Operator, and 3 for Technical Assistant (ENT).
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: Upto 40 years.
Educational Qualification:
Data Entry Operator (DEO): 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University. Minimum typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English on Computer.
Technical Assistant (ENT): B.Sc. Degree in speech and Hearing from a recognized Institution / University. Registered with the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI).
Application Fee
The applicants from General/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 885, whereas Rs 531 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.
Steps to apply for the vacancies
- Visit BECIL’s registration page becilregistration.com
- Click on New Registration and proceed with the registration process
- Once registered, login to the portal and apply for the desired post
- Upload the required documents, pay fee and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.