The admit card for IIM Common Admission Test or CAT 2022 is scheduled to be released tomorrow, October 27 at 5.00 PM. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2022 will be conducted in a computer-based mode on November 27 for admission to various management programmes at IIMs. The duration of the test will be 120 minutes and there will be three sessions.

Steps to download IIM CAT 2022 admit card

Visit official website iimcat.ac.in Go to Admit card link (when available) Login using USER ID and password The IIM CAT admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout

CAT 2022 applications were invited from August 3 to September 21, 2022.